4 non-QB prospects drawing interest from the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Which non-quarterback prospects have reportedly drawn interest from the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft?
It doesn't take a nuclear physicist to figure out why the Carolina Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Those in power decided this was the year to get a franchise quarterback, striking with conviction to jump the queue and get their pick of the litter next month.
Whether their frenzied trek around the country to take in various pro days has altered their thought process remains to be seen. But there is a general consensus among league circles that the choice is between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud for the top selection.
The Panthers have worked miracles to put everything in place for their new rookie quarterback. Somehow, they still have plenty of salary-cap space left to sign the 2023 draft class and make other moves should the right opportunities come along.
Although all the talk is centered on football's most important position, here are four non-quarterback prospects reportedly drawing interest from Carolina's brass in 2023.
Prospect No. 1
Carolina Panthers could draft Anthony Bradford
- Offensive Line | LSU Tigers
- Combine Meeting | Private Visit
Even if Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen recover well from long-term injuries, the Carolina Panthers could still use some additional depth across the offensive line. Justin McCray's arrival in free agency gives them a dependable option, but finding a solid prospect from the college ranks is another realistic avenue those in power could pursue.
According to Walter Football, the Panthers have met twice with Anthony Bradford. The former LSU star is athletic, versatile enough to play on the edge or as an interior protector, and has the sort of physical profile normally associated with Scott Fitterer draft picks lower down the pecking order.