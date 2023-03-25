4 notable draft prospects being linked to the Panthers at No. 39 overall
Which notable 2023 NFL Draft prospects are being linked to the Carolina Panthers in the second round at No. 39 overall?
All the talk is currently centered on what the Carolina Panthers are going to do at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. General manager Scott Fitterer made his aggressive move to have the pick of quarterback prospects, which is widely regarded among analysts as a straight choice between Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.
In truth, the Panthers cannot go wrong with either selection. Both prospects look like Day 1 starters with enormous upside, which could finally solve Carolina's constant stream of failed options at football's most crucial position.
Carolina also has five other selections to utilize throughout the draft. And thanks to the inclusion of wide receiver D.J. Moore in their deal with the Chicago Bears, they also kept the high-end second-rounder to bolster problem position groups.
With this in mind, here are four prospects being linked to the Panthers at No. 39 overall next month.
Prospect No. 1
Carolina Panthers could draft O'Cyrus Torrence
- Offensive Line | Florida Gators
- No. 39 overall selection - Walter Football
This would be a strange pick considering their needs elsewhere. But if the Carolina Panthers feel like more is needed following the injuries to Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett, then adding a productive interior offensive lineman via the draft is a distinct possibility.
O'Cyrus Torrence looks like someone that could instantly help someone. However, this is a deep draft class for guards and centers, so the Panthers might address another priority in the pursuit of finding better value lower down the pecking order.