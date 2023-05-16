4 notable reunions on the Carolina Panthers 2023 schedule
By Thomas Bray
Which big reunions will members of the Carolina Panthers have no doubt circled on their 2023 regular-season schedule calendars?
Some Carolina Panthers players and coaches will come up against familiar faces during the 2023 season. Reunions are always intriguing matchups, mainly because the networks always magnify the situation.
As we explore the four big reunions on the Panthers' 2023 schedule, remember that most players have accepted that the NFL is a business. With that being said, let's begin.
Reunion No. 1
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 2
The Panthers' first home game of the season will be the third consecutive opener where the opponent's former starting quarterback will be in blue.
Andy Dalton signed a two-year deal worth up to $11 million after spending the 2022 season with the New Orleans Saints. In 14 starts, the veteran quarterback had 18 scores through the air and boasted a 2:1 touchdown/interception ratio.
The 35-year–old wasn’t brought into the Panthers to start 14 games though. Dalton’s experience will be great for Bryce Young’s growth, but it’s certainly possible he starts in this Week 2 matchup.
Vonn Bell and Shy Tuttle are also set to get a crack at their former team in this one. There is also an added level of intrigue with the game set to feature on Monday Night Football.