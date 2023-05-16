4 notable reunions on the Carolina Panthers 2023 schedule
By Thomas Bray
Carolina Panthers at Bears - Week 10
The blockbuster trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers included a plethora of picks and star wide receiver, D.J. Moore.
Moore was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Maryland. During his five seasons in Carolina, he accumulated more than 5,200 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.
In an era of inconsistency for Carolina, Moore produced three straight seasons with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards. This represented outstanding production when one considers the constant stream of quarterbacks that failed to produce the goods.
The Chicago Bears are hoping that the addition of Moore will allow Justin Fields to make the colossal leap that Jalen Hurts managed when A.J. Brown was acquired from the Tennessee Titans. However, the jury is still out in that regard and it doesn't appear as if the two situations are all that similar upon further examination.
They'll have plenty of time to build rapport as the Panthers are set to travel to Chicago for a Week 10 Thursday night showdown in primetime. Something that has an added sense of spice following their offseason connection that also saw D'Onta Foreman and PJ. Walker head to the NFC North for good measure.
Neither fanbase wants to lose face after some fierce arguing on social media that will only intensify ahead of the clash. High stakes, indeed.