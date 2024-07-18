4 overlooked storylines to watch at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
Establishing roles for Carolina Panthers draft class
One of the underrated intrigues heading into training camp is the status of the Carolina Panthers draft class. Thankfully, this time around there is little concern about signing a couple of rookie deals. All seven selections penned their contracts just weeks after they achieved their respective NFL dreams.
The biggest concerns now are what type of roles each rookie will ascertain this season.
Those explanations should be answered in training camp and the preseason, yet it is still argued amongst fans who will play what role on their side of the ball. Diving into this briefly, it’s safe to presume first-round pick Xavier Legette will be playing the movement “Z” wide receiver spot while potentially developing into the team’s “X” wideout as their top playmaker at the position.
Second-round choice Jonathon Brooks won’t be the starter at running back to begin the campaign. He’ll begin his first year as No. 3 on the depth chart heading into training camp as he heals from a torn ACL suffered last season. The former Texas will be gradually brought on to feature prominently as the campaign progresses.
Trevin Wallace, arguably the most controversial selection in the Panthers draft class, will compete for playing time as the third-down MIKE linebacker spot. Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders will look to secure the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Tommy Tremble, which is remarkable for any fourth-round selection.
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, defensive lineman Jalen Crumedy, and linebacker Michael Barrett III will compete for any sort of playing time in 2024, likely on special teams and periodic snaps throughout the season. Remember, progression is not linear. Just because these three players do not have a meaningful effect in their rookie year, it doesn’t mean they won’t pan out.
It’s fair to have concerns on this matter. It's a draft class fans and media will keep a keen eye over the next couple of seasons as Dan Morgan enters his first regular season campaign as general manager.