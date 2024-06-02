4 players Carolina Panthers can't risk sneaking on the practice squad in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have nowhere to go but up next season. Dave Canales and Dan Morgan boast a collective vision they believe can take the franchise forward, but it needs smarter decisions and sound fundamental football to make their dreams a reality.
Morgan's implemented significant roster alterations as expected. The Panthers needed this after a two-win campaign that plunged the organization to rock bottom. Now, the onus is on Canales' staff to get them on the same page before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Choosing a 53-man roster is always a thankless task. Good players will miss out. There will be a few surprises along the way. Everyone is getting a clean slate to impress, but there's always a chance those who don't quite make the grade can stick around on the practice squad if they don't land on another team beforehand.
With this in mind, here are four players the Panthers can't risk sneaking on the practice squad in 2024.
Harrison Mevis - Carolina Panthers K
There is a kicking controversy brewing where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. Eddy Pineiro's absence from voluntary organized team activities became a notable topic of discussion among the fanbase. The fact he didn't offer Dave Canales a courtesy call to explain his reasons behind the decision adds more mystery to this intriguing offseason storyline.
Harrison Mevis was acquired in undrafted free agency and wasted no time catching the eye. The kicker's been outstanding since joining the Panthers, displaying accuracy during practices and booming leg strength on deep attempts. If nothing else, it's given those in power plenty to think about as Pineiro looks set to return for Carolina's mandatory minicamp.
Pineiro and Mevis will battle over the summer for a roster spot. It is not a done deal by any stretch, so it'll be interesting to see how things play out before final cuts arrive.
If the Panthers plan on placing Mevis on the practice squad in this scenario, it's a risk. Teams around the league are always looking for upgrades to their kicking spot. Something the former Missouri star might become if he builds on his early momentum.