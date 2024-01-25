4 players connected to Dan Morgan the Carolina Panthers should target
Could Dan Morgan go back to a few famiiar faces?
By Dean Jones
Which players with a previous connection to Dan Morgan could the Carolina Panthers target at some stage during the 2024 offseason?
Dan Morgan received an in-house promotion to the new president of football operations/general manager position. This got a fixed response from the Carolina Panthers fanbase. Therefore, the new front-office leader must hit the ground running this offseason.
Keeping team owner David Tepper away from the football decisions would be a good place to start. Finding the right head coach capable of taking the organization forward positively is another huge piece of the puzzle. After that, the focus falls on molding a roster capable of being competitive right out of the gate.
The bar isn't exactly high following on from Scott Fitterer. While Morgan was complicit in Carolina's suspect roster construction, he must stamp his mark immediately to avoid any further unnecessary skepticism.
With this in mind, here are four players with a previous connection to Morgan that the Panthers could target this offseason.
Carolina Panthers could target Devin Singletary
Dan Morgan was part of the Buffalo Bills front office when they selected Devin Singletary at No. 74 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The explosive running back is a consistent performer - going over 800 rushing yards in three consecutive seasons - his latest with the Houston Texans. More beneficial to the Carolina Panthers would be his ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.
Chuba Hubbard looks like the No. 1 running back entering a contract year in 2024. Miles Sanders' contract looks difficult to get off, but his inconsistent performances indicate more might be needed if the new coaching staff wants a legitimate 1-2 punch.
Providing the money is right, Singletary might be a decent option. One that could bring a different dimension to the room if Sanders cannot turn things around.