4 potential post-June 1 cuts the Carolina Panthers could target in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which players who could become post-June 1 salary-cap casualties should the Carolina Panthers monitor closely ahead of the 2023 campaign?
Considering how many moves the Carolina Panthers have made throughout an immense offseason of change to date, they are still in a strong financial position. This is a testament to the exceptional work undertaken by the front office and salary-cap guru Samir Suleiman, in particular.
As it stands currently, the Panthers have $27.24 million in available funds. They still need to keep some back for the season and sign some prominent draft picks such as quarterback Bryce Young, but there is more than enough in the coffers for one or two signings that could contribute immediately.
While head coach Frank Reich seems happy enough with Carolina's current options, a few depth chart groups stand out as needing reinforcements before further confidence in the team's chances can arrive. Now that the NFL is past the June 1 threshold, there could be some eye-catching veterans about to hit the free-agent market based on reports.
With that being said, here are four potential post-June 1 cuts the Panthers should monitor extremely closely in 2023.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Christian Kirksey
Adding to the linebacking corps might not be the need it once was. The Carolina Panthers are transitioning to a 3-4 base scheme and boast some dynamic players capable of thriving within Ejiro Evero's new system, which could see the defensive second-level emerge as an area of strength for the first time since Luke Kuechly announced his shock retirement.
That said, it's always worth exploring veteran options that can assist from a depth standpoint. One player that might be looking for alternative employment in the near future is Christian Kirksey, who could be sacrificed to save cash as the Houston Texans embark on a new era of their own under DeMeco Ryans.
Houston signed former Panthers linebacker Denzel Perryman in free agency and also ended the slide of Henry To'oTo'o in the 2023 NFL Draft. Saving $5.25 million with his early release is no doubt tempting, which would put a number of teams on red alert.