Ranking the 4 biggest Carolina Panthers strengths after eventful 2023 offseason
By Dean Jones
What are the Carolina Panthers' biggest strengths after what's been a memorable 2023 off-season period for everyone associated with the franchise?
To say it's been an eventful offseason for the Carolina Panthers would be the biggest understatement imaginable. It's almost been a complete reset in ethos and approaches in all areas, which was something the franchise desperately needed after three years of abject failure under the previous regime that turned away fans and made the organization a proverbial laughing stock around the league.
This has brought a newfound belief that the Panthers could be on the cusp of something special. It might take time for everything to come together, but there is now a clear, concise plan in place and professional football men capable of taking Carolina forward positively.
Carolina has a decent-looking schedule in 2023, which could bring about immediate improvements if everything goes well right out of the gate. Something that looks entirely plausible considering the investments made from top to bottom.
With this in mind, we ranked the four biggest strengths of the Panthers after an off-season period that will live long in the memory.
No. 4: Carolina Panthers LB group
Switching to a 3-4 base defense under Ejiro Evero brings almost endless possibilities in 2023. There is a need for another pass-rushing edge presence to put alongside Brian Burns, but this is a definite area of strength looking at the options available.
Shaq Thompson reworked his deal to stick around, Frankie Luvu was a revelation last season and looks set to improve further, Burns' credentials are obvious, and the prospect of Jeremy Chinn switching to the second level cannot be dismissed depending on the situation.
This is almost an embarrassment of riches for Evero - especially if Brandon Smith takes on improved coaching this offseason. But much will depend on who steps up to become a nice complimentary pass-rushing presence.