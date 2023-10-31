4 primary factors behind the Carolina Panthers' success vs. Texans in Week 8
The first win of the season finally happened
Bryce Young outplayed C.J Stroud
The biggest storyline entering Sunday's game was the match-up between the top two selections of this year's draft. While C.J. Stroud has had a better rookie season so far compared to Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall selection got bragging rights from this one.
Despite the drops and porous protection given by the offensive line, Young looked like he did at Alabama. He created time for himself, played with composure, and put nearly every pass on the money to his targets.
His final stat line of 22-from-31, 235 passing yards, and a 1-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio does not seem like an elite performance, but he was simply fantastic. Especially on the final drive of the game.
After all of the fair and unfair criticism Young has had to face up to this point, he showed everyone on Sunday why he was the Carolina Panthers' choice of quarterback. Something that silenced his doubters for good measure.
Young has steadily improved after every game this season. If that trend continues, there should be no more doubts about his ability to lead this Panthers team into the future as the face of the franchise.