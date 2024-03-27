4 prospects the Carolina Panthers could reach for at No. 33 overall
Could the Carolina Panthers take someone sooner than anticipated?
By Dean Jones
Which prospects could the Carolina Panthers potentially reach for at No. 33 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft?
It's been a productive recruitment period for the Carolina Panthers so far, but the hard work isn't over yet. Dan Morgan and his new regime must also navigate the 2024 NFL Draft effectively to give their vast rebuild another positive shot in the arm.
The Panthers don't have a first-rounder to call upon after their trade to No. 1 overall for Bryce Young last year. Morgan has to make the best out of a less-than-ideal situation, but it's also worth remembering that they have two second-round selections after trading star edge rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants.
Having the luxury of another pick soon after might see the Panthers take a gamble to kick off Day 2. Someone who those in power like but couldn't guarantee would be around when they next go on the clock at No. 39. This, in draft terms, is called a reach.
With this in mind, here are four prospects the Panthers could reach for at No. 33 overall.
Carolina Panthers could draft Adisa Isaac
- Edge Rusher
- Penn State Nittany Lions
Much has been made about the lack of genuine pass-rushing options available after Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Yetur Gross-Matos all departed. D.J. Wonnum should help in some capacity, but going into the campaign without adding to the room further would be nothing short of organizational malpractice.
The Carolina Panthers took a chance on an athletic Penn State pass-rusher in 2020 with Gross-Matos. This didn't reap rewards until it was almost too late. But make no mistake, this should not impact the way they evaluate Adisa Issac.
Issac has flown up draft boards during the evaluation process thanks to his exceptional athleticism and explosiveness. He's far from the finished product, but with 7.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss during his final college campaign, someone is going to take him much sooner than most anticipate.
