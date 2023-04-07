4 under-the-radar draft prospects being coveted by the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Which under-the-radar prospects are reportedly being coveted by the Carolina Panthers ahead of their landmark 2023 NFL Draft?
All the talk is rightfully focused on which quarterback prospect the Carolina Panthers are going to take at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, those in power also have five other picks in the top 150 to further enhance their chances of immediate progress under head coach Frank Reich.
The Panthers have done a nice job of acquiring free agents on team-friendly deals within problem position groups. This gives general manager Scott Fitterer and his staff extra freedom during the draft, with the possibility of further trades up and down the board something that's entirely possible based on recent years.
Carolina is keeping everything close to their chest right now. It's likely to stay that way until the big night, but the Panthers are also taking a closer look at some other prospects of interest to aid their decision-making process further.
With this in mind, here are four under-the-radar prospects being coveted by the Panthers ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Prospect No. 1
Carolina Panthers could draft Chandler Zavala
- Offensive Line | NC State Wolfpack
According to Jordan Schultz of theScore.com, the Carolina Panthers are set to bring in Christian Zavala for a visit. The formidable offensive lineman is another North Carolina State product set to take his chances at the next level with outstanding athletic attributes, which is something the franchise took advantage of in 2022 by making Ikem Ekwonu the No. 6 overall selection.
While Zavala hasn't got the same credentials coming out of college, the Panthers could use some extra depth on their offensive line. Especially if Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen take longer than expected to recover from long-term injury complications this offseason.