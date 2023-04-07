4 under-the-radar draft prospects being coveted by the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Zach Evans
- Running Back | Ole Miss Rebels
Leaving TCU ahead of the 2022 season was a calculated risk for Zach Evans. Although it came with more involvement in terms of carries at Ole Miss, it denied the running back an opportunity to contribute during the Horned Frogs' incredible run to the college football national championship game.
While there could be a sense of regret from Evans' standpoint, the player cannot do anything about it now. Looking ahead to his NFL chance is far more important after gaining more than 1,000 all-purpose yards during his final college campaign.
The Carolina Panthers seem pretty set at the running back position with Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear. But it's also worth remembering that this coaching staff has no emotional attachment to the two players who were in the room last season and if they feel more is needed, then further additions will be sought.
Evans has an eye-catching burst and the vision needed to take advantage of holes when they emerge. This also enables the prospect to improvise well using supreme agility to beat opposing defenders.
There is some work to do in the passing game, although Evans developed encouragingly in this aspect last season. The prospect also struggles in pass protection on occasion, but it's done no harm for the Panthers to investigate further with a top-30 visit.