4 reasons the Carolina Panthers are entering win-now mode in 2023
What factors could indicate the Carolina Panthers are officially in win-now mode as preparations for the 2023 season gather pace?
The Carolina Panthers haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2017 season. Since then, David Tepper has purchased the franchise from the late Jerry Richardson and the team has produced mediocre seasons each year of his ownership tenure so far.
Fans, players, and Tepper are tired of losing. But after an outstanding offseason littered with bold moves and more professionalism, the makeup of the team looks like they are ready to win now.
The team's roster is shaping up to be the best group of players since Tepper purchased the Panthers for a then-record $2.2 billion. This is largely due to having the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and presumably getting their franchise quarterback.
This is an exciting time for fans. Matt Rhule's dark cloud has now evaporated after three torrid years under his suspect leadership, so hopes are high the new regime can put the necessary foundations in place for a prosperous future with head coach Frank Reich leading the charge.
The time for the Panthers to make substantial strides is now. Here are four reasons why Carolina is officially entering win-now mode in 2023.