4 reasons the Carolina Panthers are entering win-now mode in 2023
Carolina Panthers can seize control of NFC South
The NFC South is somewhat of a laughing stock heading into 2023. This could be due to the playoff race in 2022 ending with all teams having a losing record. Also worth mentioning is there are no elite quarterbacks in the division right now.
With Tom Brady retiring this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to look completely different in 2023. Their starting quarterback is ironically Baker Mayfield. Some players are already requesting trades - most recently demonstrated by linebacker Devin White.
As of right now, the New Orleans Saints have the most solid quarterback in the division with Derek Carr. Even though he was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders after a disappointing season.
The Atlanta Falcons had the most cap space in the NFL prior to free agency and they spent big. With the additions of Jessie Bates III, Calais Campbell, and retaining offensive guard Chris Lindstrom, they might be a franchise to watch in 2023. Desmond Ridder is expected to be the starting quarterback with Taylor Henicke as the backup for now.
For the Carolina Panthers, if they hit the jackpot with their No. 1 overall selection and the quarterback is able to contribute right away, they would have as good of a shot to win the division as anyone with a strong free agency class, solid offensive line, good defense, and improving special teams.
As mentioned already, the NFC South is wide open as all teams had a down year last time around. The Panthers should be in win-now mode in an attempt to claim the division back in 2023 and beyond.