4 recently added Carolina Panthers who are already cut candidates in 2024
By Dean Jones
David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR
Adding to the wide receiver room was imperative for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. The group assembled by previous general manager Scott Fitterer failed miserably in 2023. They couldn't create separation consistently and looked lost within a scheme that was unfit for purpose.
Dan Morgan recognized this needed to be done as a matter of urgency. The Panthers acquired Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also traded up one spot to No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft for Xavier Legette. This promises to help quarterback Bryce Young enormously as he looks to bounce back from a dismal rookie campaign.
The Panthers weren't done there. They gave undrafted free agent Jalen Coker a hefty contract to secure his services. Dave Canales also turned to someone he worked with previously by signing David Moore to a one-year deal.
Moore and Canales go way back. They built a relationship with the Seattle Seahawks that continued last time around with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is a solid foundation from which to build, but it comes with no guarantees about making the 53-man roster in 2024.
This isn't the first time Moore's been in Carolina. He joined the team in 2021 but didn't do enough to make the final grade. Whether he'll rise to the occasion throughout training camp is up for debate, but Canales has a level of trust in the wideout that enhances his chances considerably.
Moore's production during drills and when targets come his way in the preseason will ultimately determine his fate. Much will also depend on how Carolina's young wideouts respond to better coaching with Canales leading the charge.
The likes of Jonathan Mingo, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Terrace Marshall Jr. are under pressure to raise their respective production. If they manage to accomplish this challenging feat, a situation could emerge where Moore is moved on before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints arrives.