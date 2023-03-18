4 second-level free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Which second-level free agents could the Carolina Panthers sign to further bolster their options when the 2023 campaign begins?
It's been a busy week for the Carolina Panthers that began with shockwaves surrounding their trade for the No. 1 overall pick and continued with some frantic dealing over the early free agency period. Those in power left no stone unturned in pursuit of finding the right pieces, which they've managed to do effectively without jeopardizing their future salary-cap prospects for good measure.
General manager Scott Fitterer is looking to make an immediate impression after getting the final say on personnel moves. One cannot be anything other than pleased by the way things have unfolded so far and the front office figure might not be done yet with the 2023 NFL Draft fast approaching.
The second wave of free agency is where the Panthers could find themselves some solid depth options and rotational pieces. Something they've already accomplished by signing veteran offensive lineman Justin McCray on Friday evening.
With this in mind, here are four second-level free agents the Panthers could sign in 2023.
Free Agent No. 1
Carolina Panthers could sign Ben Banogu
Ben Banogu is no stranger to Frank Reich from their time together with the Indianapolis Colts. Despite signing Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams to strengthen their defensive front so far, this would be a nice edge presence that is unlikely to cost the earth.
Banogu hasn't lived up to his second-round billing, far from it actually. However, that does not detract from how well-suited his physical attributes are to the way defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero implements his 3-4 base scheme.
Going down the draft route is something the Carolina Panthers are also contemplating. Although bringing Banogu into the fold has obvious benefits.