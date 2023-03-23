4 teams that Cam Newton could legitimately start for in 2023
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is ready to suit up, but which teams could he genuinely start for given their current options in 2023?
Superman is back.
Cam Newton is adamant there aren’t 32 quarterbacks in the NFL better and in truth, he is absolutely right. The former No. 1 pick is still one of the best athletes at the signal-caller position and if his showing at Auburn’s Pro Day proves anything it’s that his arm talent is far from dead.
Newton showed flashes of that arm talent he had earlier in his legendary career with back-to-back 60-yard bombs to some of Auburn’s NFL hopefuls, including his own brother Caylin Newton. In shape as always, the former NFL MVP looked ready and excited to work his way onto a roster if given the opportunity.
The Heisman Trophy winner will have to take a side door approach and join a team as a backup. But there is opportunity, or at least there should be.
Here are four teams that could very well find Newton as a starter at some point in 2023.
Team No. 1
Cam Newton could start for the Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa had a strong year in 2022, posting career highs in starts, pass attempts, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. The quarterback also led the league in touchdown percentage, yards per attempt, and QBR. Not bad for a guy who spent his first two years battling the idea that the Miami Dolphins weren’t totally sold on him being their future.
However, Tagovailoa faced three concussions in 2022, which caused him to miss their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins cycled through three signal-callers often throughout the regular season and could desperately use someone with talent just in case the worst happens.
Three concussions in one season is a cause for concern. There’s a real chance that after one or two more, the fourth-year pro will be forced to hang it up.
The Dolphins would be wise to bring in Cam Newton, someone who Tagovailoa once was a fan of. He provides a stronger arm and has the size and athleticism to keep up with super talents at wideout in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.