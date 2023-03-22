4 teams that could sign Cam Newton after Auburn pro day workout
Which teams could potentially sign former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in 2023 after his performance at Auburn's pro day?
There was a real sense of anticipation in the air as Cam Newton showcased what he could still offer an NFL team at Auburn's pro day. The signal-caller has been out of work since his second departure from the Carolina Panthers, but he clearly feels there is something still to prove despite a glorious professional and college career.
Newton looked in great shape and still has some zip on his throws. Whether it's enough for a team to take a chance on the No. 1 overall selection in 2011 is the big question.
The Panthers won't be an interested party after moving up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and signing veteran Andy Dalton in free agency. However, there might be some teams thinking a little differently about Newton after his recent showcase.
With this in mind, here are four potential landing spots for Newton heading into the upcoming preparation period.
Team No. 1
Cam Newton could join the Ravens
If Cam Newton is looking for a chance to start, then the Baltimore Ravens might be the place for him. Lamar Jackson's stalemate with the organization shows no signs of resolving, with reports of his imminent departure gathering pace in recent days despite not receiving a concrete contract offer from elsewhere as yet.
Tyler Huntley's future is also in some doubt if he gets a better offer. Therefore, adding Newton provides a short-term fix and a security blanket even if Jackson does stick around.