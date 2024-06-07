4 underrated moves from the Carolina Panthers 2024 offseason
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan embarked on a thankless task this offseason. The Carolina Panthers spiraled into disgrace and became the NFL's laughingstock in 2023. He was around to see how poorly things were run by Scott Fitterer. Not falling into the same trap and reinstalling a sense of professionalism was critical to stand any chance of progress.
Morgan handled a difficult situation well. Not every decision made will work out and not every personnel move was well received. However, he's got a long-term strategy in place and is willing to do whatever is necessary to make the Panthers a force to be reckoned with once again.
It'll be interesting to see how things unfold throughout the summer and when the regular season arrives. The increased energy in the building is notable - spearheaded by head coach Dave Canales. Although reaching the postseason or mounting an NFC South title charge might be a stretch, there's nothing to suggest improvements cannot arrive in some capacity.
That's for the future. For now, here are four underrated moves by the Panthers during a dramatic 2024 offseason.
Carolina Panthers hired Brad Idzik
Brad Idzik's appointment went relatively overlooked. The newly-acquired Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator reunited with head coach Dave Canales for the third time, so there is a level of trust attached. But the fact he's not calling plays meant this hire went under the radar compared to others.
However, the first episode of The Blueprint highlighted the integral role Idzik is playing behind the scenes. He comes across as personable, driven, and passionate. It's no surprise why the coordinator and Canales hit it off during their coaching journey.
If Idzik continues his positive introduction to the Panthers and maintains his presence as a strong support system for Canales, his reputation will flourish. Something that could potentially see an offer to enhance his coaching career elsewhere come to fruition in the not-too-distant future.