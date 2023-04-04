4 veterans the Carolina Panthers were right to move on from in 2023
Which veteran players were the Carolina Panthers right to move on from during an eventful offseason for the franchise in 2023?
With the Carolina Panthers moving forward to a new era under Frank Reich, it was always going to bring substantial changes to the playing personnel. Something that can hopefully start bringing back the good times after years of underachievement.
In terms of player recruitment, it's been a positive off-season. Bradley Bozeman signing a new contract was essential after his impressive first campaign in Carolina, with the front office performing miracles to acquire capable free agents on team-friendly deals that leaves the Panthers in a promising salary-cap spot heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.
If the Panthers can land the right franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall, it's hard to envisage a scenario where legitimate strides aren't made. Even if it's come with a few necessary sacrifices along the way.
With that being said, here are four veteran players the Panthers were right to move on from in 2023.
Player No. 1
Damien Wilson - Former Carolina Panthers LB
After an underwhelming first season with the Carolina Panthers that saw his reps decrease once Steve Wilks became interim head coach, releasing Damien Wilson with one-year remaining on his deal was a no-brainer. Something that came shortly before the legal tampering period began.
Wilson adds his name to the list of middle linebackers who've failed to cut the mustard after the great Luke Kuechly's retirement. And the fact he's still seeking alternative employment suggests the Panthers made the correct decision beyond all doubt.