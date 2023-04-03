4 ways Carolina Panthers have blown away expectations this offseason
Carolina Panthers went all-in for a franchise QB
With all the positive coaching additions and free-agent signings, one thing was lingering as a potential stumbling block for true progression in 2023. That, of course, was the ongoing complication at the quarterback position.
This is something that was acknowledged by general manager Scott Fitterer, who became increasingly eager to stamp his mark on the Carolina Panthers after playing second-fiddle to Matt Rhule throughout his time with the team so far.
Fitterer left nothing to chance, striking a deal with the Chicago Bears to land the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. A move that sent shockwaves through the entire NFL and also gave them their choice of college quarterbacks for good measure.
Who the Panthers select is irrelevant to a certain extent. One could make a strong case for the top three - although the eventual decision will likely come down to either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.
Both prospects are immensely talented and represent Day 1 starters at the next level. The Panthers cannot go wrong with either, which is why they were willing to sacrifice significant draft capital and wide receiver D.J. Moore when push came to shove.
Carolina could have gone to No. 3 or No. 5. However, Fitterer wanted to control his destiny and prove once and for all that the recent personnel failings under center were all Rhule's doing.