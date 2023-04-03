4 ways Carolina Panthers have blown away expectations this offseason
Carolina Panthers shelled out big bucks for elite coaches
David Tepper is a proud man. It probably stung to see how his ownership of the Carolina Panthers was being perceived thanks to his decision to give Matt Rhule everything and the Rock Hill disaster, so a significant change in approach became critical.
Thankfully, Tepper is not afraid to admit mistakes and more importantly, learn from them. There's been a different aura surrounding the billionaire this offseason, with more trust in the true football men within the building amid some landmark changes across the board.
Tepper believed Frank Reich was the right man. He also delivered on his promise to spare no expense in pursuit of molding an elite-level coaching staff heading into the 2023 campaign.
To say this was accomplished better than anyone envisaged would be an understatement. Tepper's bottomless pit of cash coupled with Reich's vision convinced some exceptional figures to join the project, which resulted in an all-star cast littered with former and future NFL head coaches.
Languishing in mediocrity or worse was not what Tepper had in mind when he bought the Panthers from Jerry Richardson for a then-record $2.2 billion. He wants the spotlight, he wants to contend and was willing to shell out the necessary financial resources to improve the chances of this occurring with Reich at the helm.