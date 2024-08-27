4 winners (and 3 losers) from the Carolina Panthers 2024 preseason
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers finished their preseason engagements with a morale-boosting win at the Buffalo Bills. That won't matter much in the grand scheme of things, but getting the victorious feeling back within a two-win organization last time can only help moving forward.
Dave Canales erred on the side of caution during Carolina's opening two preseason engagements. The head coach was keen to keep his established stars out of harm's way with injuries piling up. Getting a good look at those fighting for roster spots was a worthwhile exercise - something that will give general manager Dan Morgan food for thought with final cuts taking place.
Attention is quickly turning to Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. Confidence is growing among the fanbase, but most are cautious after being burned by delusional projections and false hope under previous regimes in recent years. Yet somehow, this time feels different.
With that being said, here are four winners and three losers from Carolina's 2024 preseason slate.
Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers 2024 preseason
Winner No. 1
Jordan Mathews - Carolina Panthers TE
Arguably nobody helped themselves more during the offseason than Jordan Matthews. The veteran tight end converted from a wide receiver and looks like a strong candidate to make the initial 53-man roster when all hope seemed lost. He's worked exceptionally hard, going the extra mile in practice and taking absolutely nothing for granted to achieve his goals.
This paid off during the preseason. Matthews was an assured pass-catching presence across the middle and in the red zone. The fact he got work with the first-string unit and caught a touchdown from quarterback Bryce Young at the Buffalo Bills was another major feather in his cap.
Tommy Tremble and Iann Thomas have dealt with some frustrating injuries over the summer. Matthews took full advantage of extended involvement, displaying his savvy route running and outstanding ball skills to put himself firmly in contention.
Not many held out hope for Matthews coming into the Carolina Panthers' offseason preparations. After a sterling camp and preseason, it would be a surprise if his name wasn't on the team's initial 53-man squad.