4 winners (and 3 losers) from first quarter of Carolina Panthers 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson
No team gets away without injuries for an entire season. This is a violent sport and complications arise constantly on the health front. Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, they're suffering more than most once again.
There have been short-term complications to established figures such as Adam Thielen and Jordan Fuller. However, the longer-term injury issues represent a devastating blow to the organization's chances of making strides in Year 1 under head coach Dave Canales.
Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, who received a lucrative contract extension this offseason, went down with a torn meniscus after just one game. This removed Carolina's best overall player from the lineup at the worst possible time. If that wasn't bad enough, veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson tore his Achilles against the Cincinnati Bengals to see his campaign cut short for the second straight year.
This is all about the next man up, of course. That's the message Ejiro Evero and Canales preached during their appearances in front of the media. But not having Thompson and Brown is going to cause a ripple effect the Panthers might not be able to handle as the campaign progresses.
Winner No. 2
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
The Panthers caused a stir during the 2024 NFL Draft by trading up to acquire running back Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall. This was a long-term investment considering the player was coming off a torn ACL. It also laid down the gauntlet to fourth-year pro Chuba Hubbard entering a contract year.
Hubbard was one of the few bright spots for Carolina last season. He came into the starting lineup and provided an immediate upgrade over veteran free-agent signing Miles Sanders. The former fourth-round selection got the No. 1 job once again heading into the new campaign. It would take a brave coach to wrestle it from his grasp after a sensational start to the season.
When Hubbard gets the touches needed and becomes a focal point of the offensive strategy, the numbers follow. The Oklahoma State product is setting the tone through sharp running and improving physicality. Carolina's offensive line is helping enormously, but the backfield threat is proving his worth as an important part of the team's plans moving forward.
If Hubbard maintains or perhaps even increases his production over the remaining 13 games, the Panthers should give him a new deal whether Brooks hits the ground running or not.