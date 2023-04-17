4 XFL studs the Carolina Panthers should consider signing in 2023
Two events that will shape the bottom of team rosters are fast approaching. The 2023 NFL Draft and XFL campaign concluding.
The draft is at the end of April, while the XFL championship game is scheduled for May 13. Finding players from the organization is excellent for patching those final holes that still need to be addressed with recruits from the college ranks.
The bonus of signing XFL players is they can attend the Carolina Panthers-organized team activities before things get more serious during the preparation period. Let's take a look at four options those in power might target in 2023.
Carolina Panthers could sign Max Borghi
The former Washington State Cougar and current Houston Roughneck is your prototypical third-down running back. Max Borghi has experience in the air raid system with the previously mentioned teams, and he currently has 21 catches in eight games to go with six rushing touchdowns.
For Borghi to make an NFL roster, he must prove he can contribute on special teams. Past Miles Sanders, I wouldn't classify any Panthers running back as a roster lock, and this could be a real opportunity for the player.
Carolina Panthers could sign Hakeem Butler
One of the easiest ways to make a roster is to have a unique trait. For Hakeem Butler, that's his height and speed combination.
The 6-foot-5 wide receiver has made 42 catches in eight games with six touchdowns. The Panthers may have a type at receiver, with Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Laviska Shenault Jr. all being at least 6-foot-1.
Butler was once a part of Carolina's practice squad but was signed away by the Philadelphia Eagles. Showing teams he can stay healthy and productive could be his way back into the NFL.
Carolina Panthers could sign Parker Romo
Some people reading this might need to learn who Parker Romo is. He is the current kicker for the San Antonio Brahmas, and he is 16/17 on the season with a long of 57 yards.
Many fans will think Eddy Pineiro has finally locked down the Panthers kicking job. Hopefully, he does, but a second kicker will be brought in for camp regardless, so why not acquire one who's converting at a high level?
Carolina Panthers could sign Jordan Williams
Sometimes, when you look at the stats, it's essential not to overthink what you see. Jordan Williams is leading the XFL in tackles and running away with the category - he's 20 ahead of the next closest player.
Doing the basic tasks is the best way to get another chance more often than not. The Panthers have a strong linebacker core, but adding young depth is always a good idea.
We all have the late-round draft sleepers that we believe will be diamonds in the rough. When they don't get drafted this season, you can hope the Panthers add one of these XFL sleepers.
Leave your favorite XFL prospect in the comments so we can all get excited when they get signed.