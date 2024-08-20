5 biggest positives from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers defensive front
Questions remain about whether the Carolina Panthers have enough edge rushing options to become impactful. However, the defensive front in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme looks like a force based on their performance levels throughout training camp.
Derrick Brown is the stud and looks primed for another sensational campaign that should put him into All-Pro consideration. Veteran free-agent signing A'Shawn Robinson also left a positive early impression. These two bookends at 3-4 defensive end have also increased nose tackle Shy Tuttle's production at training camp to raise optimism further.
Couple this with T.J. Smith surging into roster consideration thanks to a sterling summer, and it's not hard to see why this group could become a stable presence for the Panthers to build around in 2024. Keeping the starting trio healthy is crucial, but the potential is there for all to see.
Evero's defense has been a breath of fresh air once again this offseason despite losing several established performers from the previous campaign. Having a highly productive defensive front anchor makes things easier for everybody.
Bryce Young's gradual growth
Bryce Young is under a bigger microscope than most quarterbacks around the league in 2024. The Panthers placed a significant amount of faith in the signal-caller this offseason despite his rookie struggles. Dan Morgan centered his primary investment on surrounding the No. 1 overall selection with a more productive supporting cast. He also has Dave Canales guiding him on his road to potential redemption.
Young's benefitted greatly from Canales' presence. It hasn't been perfect all the time, but getting the fundamentals right and making gradual improvements was the primary objective. Looking at how the former Alabama star performed during a joint practice with the New York Jets, all signs are pointing up.
There's a different aura around Young this summer. He turned the page quickly after being let down by the Panthers' previous regime. The Heisman Trophy winner is getting the football out quicker, taking more shots downfield, and looking to assume more of a leadership role in the locker room for good measure.
Getting it done in a competitive setting will be Young's greatest challenge. For now, fans should be encouraged by how things have unfolded overall at training camp.