5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Week 1 at Saints
By Dean Jones
With all the struggles Bryce Young went through during the 2023 campaign, this is a clean slate for the quarterback. The Carolina Panthers displayed a tremendous amount of faith in the signal-caller this offseason, investing heavily in the options around him and making the polarizing figure a unanimously voted team captain to further raise confidence.
Young's benefitted greatly from the improved teachings of head coach Dave Canales throughout the summer. The renowned quarterback developer enhanced the player's fundamentals and is looking for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to get the football out quicker within a 2.7-second timeframe. It's early days, but his performance during a brief cameo in Carolina's final preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills' second-string defense left reasons for encouragement.
Things are about to get a lot tougher for Young. The regular season is a different animal entirely and Carolina is walking into a hostile environment at the New Orleans Saints to kick off their campaign. This will be a much bigger measuring stick for the player and the Panthers overall.
The pressure is on in no uncertain terms. With this in mind, here are five bold predictions for Young in Week 1 at the Caesars Superdome.
Bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Week 1 at the Saints
Bryce Young scores a touchdown on his opening drive
Making an immediate statement would be a massive boost for Bryce Young. He led his team downfield for a touchdown to veteran tight end Jordan Matthews on the first drive during the Carolina Panthers' warmup game at the Buffalo Bills. Doing it in a competitive setting is another matter.
The Panthers have an element of surprise attached to their first game. This is a different offensive scheme and plenty of newly-acquired playmakers throughout another busy offseason. Couple this with the progressive thinking of new head coach Dave Canales, putting points on the board immediately couldn't be completely dismissed despite the Caesars Superdome crowd set to make communication difficult.
Setting the tone was a key element of Carolina's offseason. Young leading the Panthers on a touchdown drive on the opening series would be a good place to start.