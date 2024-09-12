5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Week 2 vs. Chargers
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is going through it right now. The quarterback looked visibly deflated after arguably the worst performance of his professional career at the New Orleans Saints. Critics were out in force as a result, but the Carolina Panthers have no plans to move away from the signal-caller despite his lackluster first outing.
The Panthers still believe in Young. His showing in Week 1 wasn't what anybody anticipated after an encouraging offseason working alongside new head coach Dave Canales. Opposing teams will smell this uncertainty from a mile away, especially someone with Jim Harbaugh's experience when the Los Angeles Chargers come to Bank of America Stadium this weekend.
Harbaugh is a master strategist and will aim to make things extremely uncomfortable for Young. There's just no telling what his confidence is like currently. Saying all the right things beforehand is one thing. Putting it together when it counts and keeping a cool head is another matter.
The stakes are rising exponentially for Young. Here are five bold predictions surrounding the former Alabama star in Week 2 versus a dangerous Chargers outfit.
Bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young vs. the Chargers
Bryce Young shows some fight
There are countless examples throughout NFL history of Bryce Young's current situation. He's a high-end draft pick who got thrust into a toxic situation and failed to meet lofty expectations. Which way he turns has franchise-altering ramifications for the Carolina Panthers.
Some like Peyton Manning and Trevor Lawrence came out on the other side smiling. Others such as Ryan Leaf and Zach Wilson went the other way. Young needs to show the right resolve and pick up his self-belief, starting in Week 2 during Carolina's home curtain-raiser.
Considering how demoralized the Heisman Trophy winner looked during and after the beatdown Carolina received at the New Orleans Saints, showing some fight is a bold prediction. Young is focused and typically mild-mannered. Finding his inner fighting spirit and inspiring confidence is the only way this predicament is going to improve.
Whether he's capable of that is another matter.