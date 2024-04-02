5 boom-or-bust prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
With high risk comes high reward...
By Dean Jones
Which boom-or-bust prospects could the Carolina Panthers gamble on during the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft?
The Carolina Panthers have set themselves up nicely heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan's made some tough decisions, but he's planning with the future in mind. If the new regime can also hit on their upcoming picks - something the previous decision-makers couldn't accomplish effectively - there will be much better foundations in place.
Some glaring needs must be addressed with the capital available. Morgan wants to draft the best player available as part of his ambitious proposals to take the franchise forward. Gambling on some prospects who are divisive among analysts is something else he'll no doubt consider if he feels like it can benefit new head coach Dave Canales.
Make no mistake, teams will have a completely different opinion on certain incoming college stars than most. Some will be taken much sooner than expected while others drop way below pre-draft projections. Expect to see a few surprises, but the most important thing for Morgan is finding the right pieces that fit into the culture he's trying to build.
With this in mind, here are five boom-or-bust prospects the Panthers could draft in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could draft Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
- Cornerback | Missouri Tigers
After trading Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers and letting C.J. Henderson walk, the Carolina Panthers need some extra help at the cornerback position. Dane Jackson should help and Troy Hill coming back is another bonus. That said, Jaycee Horn's injury problems indicate more is needed.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is an intriguing prospect. He is physically imposing and has an aggressive mindset that's hard not to love. However, this positive can also be used against him as a potential weakness.
Rakestraw tends to gamble and lacks discipline on occasion. While he got away with this in college, that won't be the case going up against elite-level wide receivers who'll punish every mistake.
Before the next prospect, don't forget to claim Bet365's guaranteed $200 sign-up bonus available today! New users in North Carolina who bet $5 or more (with a $10 deposit) with their first bet will receive $200 in bonus bets win or lose. It's the easiest $200 you'll make all week - click here to sign up for Bet365 now!