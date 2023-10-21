5 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking entering the Week 7 bye
Carolina Panthers fans have questions. And righfully so...
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking with the team currently sitting at 0-6 on their Week 7 bye?
For the first time since Dom Capers' final season as the team's head coach, the Carolina Panthers have started an embarrassing 0-6. This comes after a lot of excitement and expectations preceding such a dreadful start.
However, there is a glimmer of hope once again.
In a popular move, head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday he would be handing off the play-calling duties to his offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown. The former Sean McVay understudy will now be calling the shots on offense in what many are hoping is a resurgent second-half campaign from the Panthers.
Will it work out? Only time will tell on that front. But the fact there is hope once more, even if it's a small glimmer, should excite fans if Brown installs a McVay-like scheme on the field.
We're not here to talk about Brown, though. Plenty of fans have burning questions that need answering following this 0-6 start that includes some offensive improvement against the Miami Dolphins, including a question about if this Carolina team is on pace to trump the 1-15 campaign the year I was born (yes, I'm a youth).
Without further ado, here are five burning questions Panthers fans are asking entering the team's much-needed bye week.