5 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking entering the Week 7 bye
Carolina Panthers fans have questions. And righfully so...
What the Carolina Panthers could do at the trade deadline
Given the Panthers being winless, what do you anticipate them doing at the trade deadline? If they’re selling, who are the prime candidates to get moved? - Ed Helinski
Great question here, Ed.
Last week I talked about some of the "untouchable" players on the Carolina Panthers' current roster and left out star pass rusher Brian Burns. In theory, he is considered one when you take into account how impactful and productive he has been for the organization for the last few years.
At the same time, Burns is a pending free agent. He is a prime candidate for the franchise tag and continues to be a name floated around at the trade deadline.
Another name that comes to mind is Frankie Luvu. Carolina's versatile linebacker has had to play a much bigger role in Ejiro Evero's defense since Shaq Thompson went down with a season-ending leg injury in Week 2.
While he hasn't been as effective, Luvu is still a great player and would certainly allow Carolina to get a potential return in terms of draft assets should they move him.
Defensive back Jeremy Chinn comes to mind. But it would be hard to make a trade for him now with his quad injury sidelining him for at least six weeks.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has been given permission to seek a trade and there is a possibility he could be dealt before October 31. The cost for him would be around the ballpark of a Day 3 draft selection - whether it's a 2024 or later selection.
Marshall's time in Carolina has been odd. He displayed flashes in 2022 under Steve Wilks. With Frank Reich, he had nine catches against the Minnesota Vikings before getting just a few snaps over the last two weeks despite the lack of wide receiver rotation.
It would likely benefit all parties to find a new home for the former second-round selection out of LSU. Speaking of The Tigers, I would be all in on a 2019 reunion for Marshall in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
One final player to consider selling at the trade deadline is cornerback Donte Jackson. His inconsistencies this season have made him a complete liability, that's blatantly obvious at this point.
Jackson has a good contract to move from. Trading the 2018 second-round selection would allow Carolina to evaluate what they have with D'Shawn Jamison, C.J. Henderson, and Troy Hill with the hope Jaycee Horn returns after the bye week.