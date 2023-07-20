5 burning questions entering Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023
- Bryce Young's contract
- Cap space
- Tommy Tremble's involvement
- OL changes
- Hard Knocks
Carolina Panthers TE Tommy Tremble's outlook
How many opportunities do you expect Tommy Tremble to get this season? - Joshua M.
Thank you for your question, Joshua. Simply put, I expect Tommy Tremble to get a lot more opportunities this fall as the team's No. 2 tight end.
With Thomas Brown as the offensive coordinator along with a little bit of influence from head coach Frank Reich, I expect to see more 12-personnel this season. We all know how good of a blocker and athlete Tremble is, but we don't know to an extent what he is as a receiver.
We've seen the flashes of Tremble throughout the last couple of seasons. He's been used as an H-back, fullback, big slot, and in-line player throughout the last two campaigns. He's obviously versatile and I believe that adds value to him overall.
However, it's hard to say how many targets Tremble will get this season. There at a lot of mouths to feed in this offense with no true No. 1 threat. That means guys like Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr., fellow tight end Hayden Hurst, and even running back Miles Sanders will all be vying for touches in this offense.
In some ways, I feel like Tremble has been underdeveloped due to the underwhelming offenses of the last two seasons under Matt Rhule. He's a gifted player but has not been given the opportunities. With this coaching staff and offensive scheme, I think you'll see a lot of players benefit from it, including the former third-round pick.
The Notre Dame product could always work his way to getting plenty of reps in the passing game and emerge as the future at tight end for Carolina. I'm excited to see how the Panthers could utilize him in this offense and how he could benefit from an offensive staff and Bryce Young.