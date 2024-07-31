5 Carolina Panthers already displaying alpha qualities at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
It's been an enthralling start to training camp for the Carolina Panthers. Energy is high on the practice field and Dave Canales is leaving a good impression during his first preparation period as head coach. Nobody is getting too carried away, but things seem to be progressing well so far.
The Panthers are looking to alter perceptions in 2024. They are seen as the NFL's laughingstock and undisputed bottom feeder after a disastrous campaign littered with embarrassments. Things look more promising after a profitable offseason. Proving this on the field and by becoming a stable operation behind the scenes is the next challenge.
Canales oozes enthusiasm and his players have responded positively to his methods. Several individuals are also emerging as important pieces of the puzzle - something this team desperately needs as they look to emerge from rock bottom.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who are already displaying alpha qualities at training camp in 2024.
A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL
Ejiro Evero's defense performed relatively well in difficult circumstances last season. After losing several influential figures from that unit, doing the same again will be difficult given general manager Dan Morgan transitioned his major investments to the offensive side of the football.
Arguably the Panthers' biggest signing defensively was A'Shawn Robinson. The imposing defensive lineman knows Evero from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. He's transitioned seamlessly as a result, providing a level of physicality and ruthless aggression opposite Derrick Brown that was sorely missing in 2023.
Robinson takes no prisoners at the line of scrimmage. His battles with Carolina's new-look interior offensive line give no quarter and are the definition of iron sharpening iron. The former Alabama star doesn't offer much from a pass-rushing standpoint, but his ability to bat passes and run-stopping prowess already look like traits that can help this defense enormously.
If Brown takes his game to another level and Shy Tuttle benefits from two high-caliber performers alongside him, the Panthers' defensive front can become a genuine strong point next time around.