5 Carolina Panthers already turning heads at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is still navigating the early stage of training camp. As for the players? They only get one chance to make a good first impression.
The Carolina Panthers are looking to gain back respect around the league in 2024 after a catastrophic campaign last time around. This all starts by displaying the right commitment to improvement and moving together as a unit in pursuit of one common goal.
Carolina's gone through two practices so far. It's been a mixed bag in all honesty, but it often takes players a few sessions to get back into the swing of things following their summer break. However, there have been plenty of pleasing elements to take away so far.
Canales knows how huge the task awaiting him is. He's sometimes seems too eager to get his message across in front of the media, but he's got the progressive thinking and modern-day concepts to get this franchise trending up after years of languishing among the NFL's bottom feeders.
It'll take time, but the early signs are positive. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who are already turning heads at training camp in 2024.
Dicaprio Bootle - Carolina Panthers CB
There are openings available for those who impress in the coming weeks. The Carolina Panthers raised competition for places across the board. Under the new regime, spots on the roster will be earned rather than handed out based on previous accomplishments.
Ejiro Evero could use someone coming to the fore at cornerback upon closer examination of the options available. Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, and Troy Hill seem like the locked-in starting trio. It'll take another one or two capable performers to raise confidence in this unit's chances of making the right impact in 2024.
One player who's catching the eye over the early stages of camp is Dicaprio Bootle. The former Nebraska standout worked exceptionally hard throughout the offseason to improve his craft. It seems to be having the desired effect if the opening two practices are any indication.
It's a tough assessment with any player right now. Dave Canales and his staff will get a better indication of what they have when the pads go on. That said, Bootle's done his chances of extended involvement no harm at all so far.