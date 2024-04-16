5 Carolina Panthers who could get cut after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan has adopted a ruthless, business-first model to his roster construction this offseason. The Carolina Panthers desperately needed someone to shake things up after another campaign descended into complete chaos in 2023. Thankfully, this was also recognized by the new general manager as part of his ambitious plans to get this proud franchise back to respectability.
Morgan's made some tough choices. Whether fans agree with them or not, he believes it's the best thing for short and long-term growth. The next stage of his early rebuild is making every selection count during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Carolina handed over the No. 1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears after trading up for quarterback Bryce Young last year. Morgan must play the hand he's been dealt by finding immediate contributors and prospects further down the pecking order who could develop into something more with the correct development.
This is something previous regimes found difficult, but Morgan's got enough experience as a talent evaluator to provide confidence better days are on the way. What prospects come into the fold could also have ramifications on veteran pieces looking to stamp their mark under the new coaching staff led by Dave Canales.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who could get cut after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Alex Scott - Carolina Panthers S
When Alex Cook was on the field last season at the expense of Jeremy Chinn, it all but guaranteed that the former second-round selection would be taking his chances elsewhere in free agency. Couple this with Vonn Bell's release, and it wouldn't be a shock to see Dan Morgan acquire another talented safety from the collegiate level despite signing Jordan Fuller in free agency.
Cook remains on the books, but for how much longer is another matter. This is dependent on how the franchise perceives Jammie Robinson's potential after an anonymous rookie campaign and what round the Panthers end up taking another defensive back. If this leaves the undrafted free agent out of Washington on the fringes, those in power could easily remove him from the equation.
That might sound harsh for someone entering his second NFL season, but there is no room for sentiment in Carolina's decision-making process under Morgan and Dave Canales.