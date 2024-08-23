5 Carolina Panthers draft picks who could be gone after 2024 preseason finale
By Dean Jones
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
Ian Thomas' offseason started on fire. The veteran tight end's future was hanging in the balance despite taking another pay cut to stick around and fight for his spot. Dave Canales' schematic concepts lit a spark under the player, who was nothing short of sensational over early workouts on his potential road to redemption.
Many thought Thomas could be in line for more work than initially anticipated as a result. However, the former fourth-round selection endured some rough luck at the worst possible time.
Thomas suffered a calf injury during the first few days of training camp and hasn't been seen since. The Carolina Panthers are hoping he can be available for Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints, although there's been no news regarding his progress of late.
This provided an opportunity for others to shine in Thomas' absence. Rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders is starting to impose himself and could factor into the passing attack immediately. There's also a lot to like about Jordan Matthews' contribution throughout the offseason.
Much will depend on how many tight ends the Panthers take through. It would be a shock if Thomas didn't stick around, but it'll be an anxious wait until something is confirmed one way or another.
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr.'s performances this offseason left reasons for encouragement. The Panthers gave him another chance to prove his worth after another campaign that promised much but delivered almost nothing in 2023. Many thought he'd be cut after handing in a trade request. Those in power thought the former second-round selection had something to offer.
Marshall's taken this fresh start and done extremely well. He's developed a solid connection with quarterback Bryce Young and is making better use of his undeniable physical attributes. This is positive, but it's something everyone's seen before at this time of year.
What the Panthers need to figure out is whether Marshall's surge in performance level is more fool's gold or a sign of things to come. That's a tough conundrum to solve after three years of flashing in the summer but failing to produce when it counts. There is also plenty of competition within the wide receiver room if there's some semblance of doubt.
It would be a surprise if Marshall didn't make it. At the same time, general manager Dan Morgan could move the player for draft capital if a suitable offer comes along.