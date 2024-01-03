5 Carolina Panthers likely embarking on their last game with the team in Week 18
This could be the end for these Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers are embarking on what could be their final games with the franchise in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers is looking forward to the 2023 season coming to a merciful end. It's been a catastrophe from start to finish. There's been nothing much to cheer about on the field. The franchise is looking for another head coach. David Tepper continues to disgrace himself in public.
This is a far cry from the delusional predictions made by the likes of general manager Scott Fitterer before the season. If expectations had been tempered, things might have been different. But his claims about dropping in a rookie quarterback and taking off wrote a hefty check his roster building couldn't cash.
Big changes are coming once again this offseason. The Panthers will have a new coaching staff in place. Their playing personnel is going to look entirely different by the time 2024 OTAs arrive. Make no mistake, the time for half-measures and band-aid fixes is over.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers who are likely embarking on their final game with the team in Week 18.
DeShawn Williams - Carolina Panthers DL
Hopes were high that Deshawn Williams could build on a career year when he reunited with Ejiro Evero on the Carolina Panthers. The defensive lineman had some nice moments, but it's been an underwhelming campaign overall.
Williams has turned out in just 45 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He's lacked the explosiveness needed to generate a consistent pass rush. With a new coaching regime coming on board this offseason, Week 18 could be his last in a Carolina uniform.
Very few have covered themselves in glory this season. The Panthers took a chance on Williams - which was the right thing to do. Unfortunately, it didn't reap the required rewards.