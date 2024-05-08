5 Carolina Panthers who must hit the ground running at rookie minicamp
By Dean Jones
All eyes will soon be on incoming college recruits acquired by the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 NFL Draft and undrafted free agency. The team's rookie minicamp is their introductory period before joining forces with established veterans on the roster. It's also an opportunity to set the tone for what's to come.
The Panthers came out of the selection process with credit in difficult circumstances. Dan Morgan continued with his big investments on the offensive side of the football in pursuit of providing quarterback Bryce Young with everything needed to thrive. Those in power also secured some intriguing development pieces on defense that could become something more with extra refinement.
This is just the start of what will hopefully become a profitable preparation period for each new face. Everyone is getting a clean slate under head coach Dave Canales. At the same time, you only get one chance to make a first impression, so the stakes are pretty high in that regard as the Panthers look to emerge from embarrassment and back to respectability in 2024.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who must hit the ground running at rookie minicamp.
Andrew Raym - Carolina Panthers C
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers switching Austin Corbett to the center position and doing very little to bring in competition. Dan Morgan seems comfortable with Brady Christensen potentially manning the fort if the former second-round selection suffers more injury problems. That said, it's still a gamble of epic proportions.
The Panthers did pick up Andrew Raym when the undrafted free-agent frenzy commenced. His production at Oklahoma - once Creed Humphrey departed for the NFL - was pleasing, especially in pass protection. The player is a little flawed technically, but an opportunity to force his way onto the 53-man roster awaits with a smooth transition.
If Raym can impose himself immediately in a position of need, it'll give Dave Canales and his coaching staff plenty to ponder throughout the summer.