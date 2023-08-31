5 Carolina Panthers players with big opportunities after roster cuts in 2023
Opportnity knocks for these Carolina Panthers players after a difficult week.
By Pierre Davis
Which Carolina Panthers players have huge opportunities awaiting them in 2023 after the team's roster cuts became official?
The NFL is known for being a tricky business. At the start of training camp, up to 90 players, including those on contracts, rookies, and practice squad players, compete to establish themselves. However, by the end, only slightly more than half of them made it onto the regular season roster.
Now that the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster has been finalized barring any further additions, the selected players will begin their hard work and preparations to help their team progress in 2023. Frank Reich. There were some surprising moves, but those in power feel confident they have the right blend to start trending upward.
However, before we get too excited, let's look at five Panthers players who have big opportunities awaiting them in 2023 after roster cuts.
Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL
Rookie guard Chandler Zavala emerged as a promising prospect during training camp despite dealing with an injury. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers at No. 114 overall and during his college years at North Carolina State, the lineman had limited playing time - only participated in 12 games during the 2022 season.
However, Zavala significantly impacted the running game when he was on the field. The Wolfpack averaged 172 rushing yards per game while he was active, but that number decreased to 93.1 while the interior force was sidelined due to injury.
His preseason performances give a glimpse of what he could offer the Panthers. The rookie guard plans to enhance his rapport with former college Ikem Ekwonu and his contribution will be vital for Carolina in the absence of Austin Corbett, who'll miss the first four games at least.