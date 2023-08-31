5 Carolina Panthers players with big opportunities after roster cuts in 2023
Opportnity knocks for these Carolina Panthers players after a difficult week.
By Pierre Davis
Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB
Raheem Blackshear is starting his second year with the Carolina Panthers. He gained momentum in his first season, taking advantage of minimal opportunities, and continued this through this summer's training camp. The undrafted free agent competed with Chuba Hubbard and Spencer Brown during the preseason, performing admirably.
Throughout those three games, he displayed an exceptional aptitude for securing the ball from the backfield and executing efficient runs with the appropriate number of carries. Hubbard might have secured the No. 2 running back position, but Blackshear has distinguished himself in pursuit of more involvement.
This bears more significance in the return game, although the Panthers' trading for Ihmir Smith-Marsette jeopardizes that significantly. The 25-year-old returned 19 kickoffs, last season, covering a distance of 513 yards. Impressively, the average yards per attempt stood at 27. Similarly, in the preseason he accounted for 97 yards at 19.40 yards per attempt.
One promising prospect for Blackshear lies in proving his worth to the special teams squad, honing his skills, and striving for greater responsibilities in the backfield during practice sessions. By showcasing his abilities in multiple facets of the game, he can position himself as a versatile and valuable asset to the team.