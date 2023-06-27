5 Carolina Panthers players who could become household names in 2023
Which Carolina Panthers players could become household names during the upcoming 2023 campaign?
Entering the 2023-2024 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers are one of the true wild cards in the NFC.
They're a franchise sporting one of the deepest coaching staffs in the league, the No. 1 overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft under center, and a roster filled with plenty of young talent ready to be exploited.
In a previously written article, I wrote about my top 10 players on the roster with a few that could look to be proper household names by the end of this season. One is entering his second year as a starter, one is in a critical contract campaign. and another who could use his breakout season as a pedestal to become one of the most dynamic players in his position.
This article may or may not feature those three players. However, there are quite a few that I believe have all of the talent in the world to be great if given the opportunity.
In return, this would make the Panthers a better team. One that could see continued success and their first back-to-back winning seasons in franchise history.
Will one of these five players be the next Elly De La Cruz of football? That's highly unlikely. Though, one of them could become a true cornerstone of the franchise for at least the next five to seven years.
With that said, here are five Carolina players who could become household names during the 2023 regular season.