5 Carolina Panthers players who could get demoted during 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Competition for places is going to be intense when the Carolina Panthers begin ramping up preparations for the 2024 season during their first full training camp in Charlotte.
Everyone who survived Dan Morgan's roster revamp throughout the offseason is getting a shot at proving their worth. Standards are higher under Dave Canales' staff, but the head coach has already stated that high-performance levels will be rewarded regardless of their current depth chart statuses.
The Panthers have nowhere to go but up. They are the league's bottom feeder after a disgraceful 2023 campaign. Canales believes this can turn around quickly. That all starts by laying the correct foundations throughout camp in readiness for some stiff upcoming challenges during the regular season.
It'll be interesting to watch various dynamics unfold in the coming weeks. Very few can be assured of their respective roles if the production doesn't match. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who could be demoted during the team's training camp in 2024.
Nick Thurman - Carolina Panthers DL
- Current status: DL No. 4
Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, and free-agent signing A'Shawn Robinson seem locked in as the team's starting 3-4 defensive front heading into the season. Everything is up for grabs lower down the defensive line depth chart.
One could make a case for Nick Thurman being the tentative choice for No. 4 and primary backup heading into camp. The interior force caught the eye when called upon last season when most didn't envisage any sort of role for the player. Dan Morgan rewarded him with another short-term extension, but the hard work is just getting started.
Thurman must solidify his chances by taking command when reps come his way over camp. Several others will be aiming for the same, so keeping the likes of LaBryan Ray, Popo Aumavae, T.J. Smith, Ulumoo Ale, and sixth-round pick Jaden Crumedy at arm's length is a good place to start.
Anything less could see Thurman tumble down the depth chart. That represents a body blow considering how promising things appeared last season.