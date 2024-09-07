5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 1 at the Saints
By Dean Jones
Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB
When Dane Jackson went down with a hamstring issue that will keep him out for the first few games of the season, general manager Dan Morgan had to do something. The cornerback unit already had concerns attached before the free-agent signing's complication. He couldn't allow this to become something that jeopardizes the Carolina Panthers' chances of making a better go of things in 2024.
The Panthers blitzed the waiver wire for additions to bolster the depth chart. Before that, Morgan struck a deal with the Seattle Seahawks for Mike Jackson Sr. - something that cost them seventh-round pick Michael Barrett in return.
Jackson wasn't going to make Seattle's roster and Barrett wasn't making Carolina's. Why this trade could work for the Panthers is his experience and ability to provide assured coverage from a starting role.
During the one season Jackson started a full slate for the Seahawks in 2022, he gave up just 55.8 percent of his targets and a 75.1 passer rating. This increased to 70.3% and 95.1 last season when Devon Witherspoon's arrival demoted him to a rotational piece.
This is an opportunity for Jackson to prove he can be a productive option opposite Jaycee Horn. The need to start positively in Week 1 is there for all to see.
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
There won't be many quarterbacks around the league under more pressure to perform than Bryce Young in 2024. The former No. 1 overall selection endured a rollercoaster ride as a rookie in an environment that would make it difficult for almost any signal-caller to thrive. This was recognized by the new regime, who made stabilizing things around their prized possession a top priority during the offseason.
Everything around Young received an upgrade. The offensive line should keep the pocket clean with more consistency. There are pass-catchers capable of making plays within a scheme devised around the Alabama product's strengths. Dave Canales' reputation for helping struggling quarterbacks get on the right path again is something else working in his favor.
Canales stripped things down to the bare bones with Young, highlighting what needed to improve and sharpening the fundamentals. There was also an emphasis on getting the football out quickly and on time. It was an up-and-down start, but the final week of camp and his limited involvement in the preseason were immensely encouraging.
Doing it in a competitive environment with the spotlight glaring is something different entirely. Young's belief hasn't wavered and his confidence improved under Canales' guidance. Hopefully, this can bear fruit at the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.