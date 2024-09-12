5 Carolina Panthers players who need to thrive in Week 2 vs. the Chargers
By Dean Jones
Any optimism that surrounded the Carolina Panthers is gone. Their humiliating loss in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints put pay to that. Losing a player of Derrick Brown's caliber for the entire campaign only diminishes their chances of emerging from rock bottom.
Dave Canales' back is against the wall after just one game. The head coach revealed he met with team owner David Tepper after the contest, which brought dismay among the fanbase. They've seen this movie before. Only this time, they are desperate for a different conclusion.
Righting some wrongs is imperative during their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Jim Harbaugh's men will be a tough nut to crack and should provide a physical test of their credentials. Showing some pride and taking on this challenge is the only way Carolina stands a chance. It would also help if some of their more established stars came to the fore more consistently.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who must thrive in Week 2 at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers players who must thrive in Week 2 vs. the Chargers
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Let's get the most obvious one out of the way first.
Bryce Young's rookie campaign was a disaster. Hopes were high that he could make immediate strides in Year 2 of his professional career under new head coach Dave Canales. That didn't come to fruition during another torrid outing at the New Orleans Saints.
Young threw an interception on his first attempt and things went downhill from there. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was hesitant in the pocket, the footwork didn't align with his upper body mechanically, and Canales' play-calling did him no favors whatsoever.
This was a recipe for disaster in no uncertain terms. Something that saw Young's critics emerge from the shadows to stick the boot in further. There were even calls for the Carolina Panthers to bench the signal-caller if the same trend continues in the coming weeks.
Young's struggles won't have gone unnoticed by the Los Angeles Chargers. They'll know his confidence is fragile and will look to exploit it accordingly. The Heisman Trophy winner needs to show resolve and poise to finally get things trending upward.