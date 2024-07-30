5 Carolina Panthers players silencing doubters at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
Ian Thomas entered the last chance saloon long ago. He somehow finds himself still in contention despite failing to meet expectations on countless occasions since the Carolina Panthers let Greg Olsen leave in 2020. However, the stars have aligned this offseason and the veteran tight end is responding well.
Thomas is getting a ton of looks in the passing game with Tommy Tremble sitting out with hamstring tightness. The former Indiana star is making plays downfield and developing an encouraging rapport with second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Being deployed in a tight-end friendly scheme is something else working in the player's favor.
This renaissance is being met with skepticism among the fanbase. Much like the situation with Terrace Marshall Jr., they've seen this before with Thomas. Until they see something of substance in a competitive setting, their opinion is unlikely to change.
The 2018 fourth-round pick knows this is his last opportunity with the Panthers. It's hard to deny Thomas' prospects don't look much greater now than before the preparation period commenced. Whether this amounts to a surge in numbers when the regular season begins is another matter.
K'Lavon Chaisson - Carolina Panthers OLB
Not much was expected from K'Lavon Chaisson when the Panthers signed him to a one-year deal in free agency. Opting to work out away from the team over voluntary workouts didn't leave the best first impression, especially considering the edge rusher was coming off a four-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars that brought just five sacks.
Chaisson was confident this change of scenery in a scheme more suited to his strengths would help. Looking at the way the former first-round pick has applied himself over the opening exchanges of training camp, the Panthers might be onto something.
The LSU product's getting plenty of starting reps with D.J. Wonnum still recovering from a torn quad. Chaisson looks explosive and is generating pressure according to those in attendance. This is a huge confidence boost after how things petered out quickly in Jacksonville.
Much will depend on how long it takes Wonnum to reach optimum fitness levels once medically cleared to participate. But Chaisson looks well on course to become a key depth piece at worst based on his improved performance levels to date.