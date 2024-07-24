Carolina Panthers sleeper could cement key roster role at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers raised competition for places this offseason. There's a noticeably different energy around the building, which was evident once again for the first day of training camp practice on Wednesday in Charlotte.
Dave Canales wants to get a good look at everybody before cementing his plans. The head coach has a good indication of where he wants to go with each position group. However, there is still time for minds to change depending on how certain players fare over camp.
One of the biggest potential flaws on Carolina's depth chart centers on the edge rushing spots. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum are the only dependable options. Considering the latter is still recuperating from a torn quad sustained with the Minnesota Vikings last season, it's a chance for others to stand up and make their presence felt.
Carolina Panthers could get surprising contribution from K'Lavon Chaisson in 2024
After being conspicuous by his absence over Carolina's voluntary offseason program, K'Lavon Chaisson reportedly got a ton of work with the first team unit and impressed on practice Day 1 according to those in attendance. This was a positive step forward for the former LSU star, who's looking to maximize his second opportunity in a different environment.
There isn't much confidence in Chaisson based on his production with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn't look suited to their defensive schematics and suffered accordingly. Five sacks in four seasons represent an immense disappointment for someone taken No. 20 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
However, Chaisson represents a sleeper on the roster who could potentially carve out a key role for himself.
The Panthers need one of their primary pass-rushing backups to step up and become impactful. They might even need to fill starting responsibilities depending on how Wonnum's rehabilitation goes in the coming weeks. The free-agent signing seems intent on beating out others judging by early efforts.
Things are looking up for Chaisson, but this could change quickly. According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are set to bring in Carl Lawson and Yannick Ngakoue for workouts this week. Depending on how things go, it could completely change the edge-rushing dynamic.
If one signs, it's bad news for Chaisson's hopes of prominent involvement. But in all honesty, that's not something he should be worrying too much about.
Chaisson needs to focus on himself, make plays when called upon, display the right attitude, and let the chips fall where they may after that. He's confident progress can arrive in a system more suited to his athletic attributes. Talk is cheap in his predicament, so he must prove worthy of rising from obscurity into a trusted role.
Leaving the Jaguars was a blessing in disguise. Chaisson was going nowhere fast in the Florida sunshine. This was arguably the best place he could have signed in terms of getting a genuine opportunity to galvanize his career.
It's early days, but the signs are becoming more encouraging. Keeping this up over the next few weeks will be crucial for Chaisson whether any incomings sign on the dotted line or not. That should be enough to inspire confidence further before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around.
Time will tell.