5 Carolina Panthers players that could be traded during 2023 NFL Draft
Which Carolina Panthers players could be traded by general manager Scott Fitterer for additional assets at some stage during the 2023 NFL Draft?
General manager Scott Fitterer has been keen to stamp his mark on the Carolina Panthers this offseason. This is the first time he's had the final say on personnel matters since joining the franchise, even though there appears to be a more collaborative approach to recruitment than at any stage during the Matt Rhule era.
The Panthers have been aggressive and struck with conviction both in free agency and with their trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. This gives those in power their pick of the top quarterback prospects, which could finally give Carolina long-term stability at football's most crucial position.
One thing that cannot be dismissed is Fitterer making further moves. If the front office figure feels like it can benefit the franchise, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players that could be traded during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Player No. 1
Bravvion Roy - Carolina Panthers DT
Bravvion Roy is one of the few former Matt Rhule players remaining on the Carolina Panthers. While it could be worth keeping the defensive lineman around for depth purposes if nothing else heading into the final year of his deal, getting a late-round draft selection in return might also be something to contemplate.
This is entirely dependent on whether the Panthers get any interest, which seems unlikely. The more realistic scenario is Roy sticking around and fighting for a 53-man roster spot throughout training camp.