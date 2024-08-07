5 Carolina Panthers tumbling down the depth chart at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
D'Shawn Jamison - Carolina Panthers CB
D'Shawn Jamison and every other cornerback on the Carolina Panthers had a big opportunity awaiting them this offseason. Those in power didn't do much to fortify the unit in free agency or the draft despite losing some established figures. Concerns among the fanbase were grave, but this was not an opinion shared by general manager Dan Morgan.
It's hard to get a true evaluation right now, but Jamison seems lower down the pecking order than ever before. He finds himself behind Lamar Jackson - a player who's been filmed getting burned on countless occasions at training camp - on the unofficial depth chart. While this needs the correct context attached, it doesn't bode well for his hopes of making the team for a second straight campaign.
Jamison has more urgency than most heading into the preseason. He needs to be a dependable presence on the defensive rotation and special teams. Even that might not be enough, so nothing but maximum effort and some big plays will do.
The former Texas star was on the roster bubble before camp despite getting some on-field action last season. Jamison is falling lower down the order and faces a long road back into consideration.
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
Before we get started, there is no need to panic. The Panthers were always going to bring Xavier Legette along gradually, so it comes as no surprise to see him not listed among the three starters at wide receiver on their unofficial depth chart.
Legette's had a stuttering training camp according to those in attendance. There are flashes of outstanding athletic attributes, but the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is not the finished product by any stretch. He's also dealing with a foot complication, although it's not as serious as many feared after an MRI revealed no fractures.
The former South Carolina star is going to play an important role. Dave Canales will have a plan on how to maximize his outstanding physical attributes while he polishes his route-running. Legette's not enjoyed the best start for one reason or another, but he looks like a serious difference-maker once the wideout puts everything together.
This isn't a tumble down the depth chart. More like a slight stumble. Besides, they call this an unofficial depth chart for a reason.