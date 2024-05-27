5 Carolina Panthers who could get cut without playing a snap in 2024
By Dean Jones
It came as no surprise to see the Carolina Panthers go through yet another roster overhaul this offseason. Winning just two games last time around coupled with a new regime coming into the fold dictated as much. It's not been easy, but things are looking slightly more promising following an eventful recruitment period.
Dan Morgan had a sizable task after securing his promotion to general manager. Some difficult decisions were made and established veterans were sacrificed. There was also a concerted effort to put the right pieces around quarterback Bryce Young to ensure the player thrives in Year 2 of his professional career.
There needs to be a level of patience attached, but it would be disappointing if the Panthers didn't begin their ascent to respectability under head coach Dave Canales' guidance. At the same time, not every new arrival is going to work out as most envisage.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers who could get cut without playing a snap in 2024.
Harrison Mevis - Carolina Panthers K
There seems to be momentum building around Harrison Mevis. The undrafted free agent kicker has taken advantage of Eddy Pineiro's absence during voluntary organized team activities, catching the eye with his booming leg strength and accuracy over an impressive early integration.
Pineiro is expected back when attendance becomes compulsory. This will commence what promises to be a fascinating battle between the wily veteran and the upstart rookie throughout the summer.
Although Mevis has plenty going for him, Pineiro is still in the driving seat until further notice. He was inconsistent last season, but there was enough to suggest he can win the starting job once again entering the final year of his deal.
This could go either way, in all honesty. But if Pineiro does enough to beat out Mevis when preparations for the 2024 campaign ramp up, the former Missouri star will be let go.